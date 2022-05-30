Brilliant bronze for Hannah in World Rowing Cup

The local rower was competing in the 2022 World Rowing Cup in Belgrade in Serbia in the women’s single sculls.

Dutch sculler Karolien Florijn established an early lead ahead of Lenka Antosova of the Czech Republic and Lu Shiyu of China.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah, competing for Great Britain, was also still in contention and started to make a move in the second quarter of the race with Antosova being pushed back into fifth place as China’s second sculler, Yunxia Chen maintained fourth.

Hannah Scott, Women's Single Sculls, Great Britain, Bronze, 2022 World Rowing Cup I, Belgrade, Serbia / World Rowing/Benedict Tufnell

Florijn was looking to open up a clear-water advantage at the halfway marker and with Shiyu holding silver medal position, Scott had moved into third place.

Nobody could catch Florijn as she continued to dominate the race but there was a real battle for the silver with Shiyu getting the better of Scott by just over a second.

In a post on social media, Coleraine’s Bann Rowing Club said: “More success for Hannah Scott at the World Cup with a bronze in the Womens 1X.

“A great start in her first international sculling race!”

Hannah Scott (right) who won bronze for Great Britain in Belgrade

Commentating on the race for the BBC, Olympics gold medallist, four-time Olympic silver medallist and six-time World Champion Dame Katherine Grainger extolled the virtues and skills of Hannah’s rowing, also mentioning Coleraine rowers Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, saying: “There must be something in the water there.”