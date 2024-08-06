Budding young gymnasts were head over heels to meet champion Ondine Achampong

The children of both Carryduff’s Kaleidoscope Gymnastics Club and Dundonald’s Rainbow Gymnastics Club were left speechless following a visit from World, European, and Commonwealth medallist, Ondine Achampong.

Achampong, recognised as one of the most talented British gymnastics of recent times as a result of her incredible achievements by the age of 20, took some time out of her packed training schedule to visit the children of both clubs following an exciting week British Gymnastics over in Paris.

The children were treated to a Q&A session with Ondine before the current British champion watched some of the gymnast’s routines and helped them prepare with a special warm-up.

She also judged an art-work competition involving gymnasts who’d designed bespoke leotards ahead of the visit, before taking the time to grab pictures with the star-struck children.

World, European, and Commonwealth medallist, Ondine Achampon visits Carryduff’s Kaleidoscope Gymnastics Club and Dundonald’s Rainbow Gymnastics Club. Pic credit: British Gymnastics

The visits, organised by British Gymnastics, follows a series of incredible performances by British athletes over in Paris, with Bryony Page picking up a gold medal on the trampoline, County Down-born Rhys McClenaghan, representing Ireland, also picked up a gold medal in the pommel horse event.

The four-time national champion, who missed out on selection for this year’s Games due to injury, is hoping that her visit to both clubs will help to inspire a future generation of athletes hoping to chase their dreams in sport and beyond.

Ondine Achampong said: “I absolutely loved meeting the children at both clubs.

"It was amazing to work with such an enthusiastic group of children who clearly love gymnastics as much as I do.

"Watching some of our country’s biggest talents perform on the big screen with the young gymnasts really meant a lot to me.

"Team GB are doing such a fantastic job over in Paris and I wanted to do my bit back here on home soil.

"I’m really hoping we’ve managed to inspire a future generation and show them what can happen with hard work and dedication”

Dawn Cromie, Owner of Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, said: “Our Kaleidoscope gymnasts will be coming away feeling very inspired - hoping to become an Ondine Achampong of the future.”

Tamlynn Carlson, Director at Rainbow Gymnastics Club, added: “Ondine’s such a great model and it’s been wonderful to see how happy all the gymnasts have been whilst she’s been here. They will be talking about this for weeks.”