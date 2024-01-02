Bushmills and District bowling club league round-up
Bushmills and District bowling clubs were able to enjoy a Christmas holiday after their busy fortnight of bowling running up to the break.
Bushmills and District League Table:
Billy Parish (played 10) 51 points; Ballywatt Presbyterian (11) 50.5 pts; Bushvale Presbyterian (11) 46.5; Armoy Presbyterian (1) 45; Trinity Presbyterian (11) 39.5; St James Presbyterian (11) 38; Toberdoney Presbyterian (10) 37; Ramoan Parish (9) 29.5; Dunluce Parish (9) 21.5; Kilraughts Presbyterian (11) 5.5.
With the charity bonuses added, the Charity Christmas Table has Billy Parish in the lead.