This week saw the pressing of the “restart button” on the Bushmills and District League bowling competitions as the last time they were played was back in the 19-20 season!

It was great to see bowlers once again out representing their clubs.

Wednesday night was the over 50 pairs in Armoy, which played through to a final between Trinity’s Ian Kerr and Wilson Linton against Armoy’s J Elliott and H McNeill.

It was close at the third end 4-2, and then Trinity got the next three ends which gave them a lead which they held on to claim the Ivan Smyth Shield. This is the fifth year in a row for Ian Kerr to be in the winning over 50’s pair.

Thursday night was the pairs in Kilraughts, which played through to a final between the Kilraughts team of R Robinson and R Gourley and Armoy’s J Gillan and H McNeill.

Kilraughts claimed the first four ends in a row then Armoy came back claiming the next three ends in a row but Kilraughts drew a three in the eighth which gave a lead which they held on to win the pair’s Girona Shield, giving them silverware in their first season in the League.

Next week continues with the triples in Ballywatt on Tuesday and the Singles and Ladies Singles in Dunluce Parish on Wednesday.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Bowls Bushmills & District over 50 pairs finalists 2023 Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Bowls Bushmills & District pairs finalists 2023 Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Bowls Bushmills & District pairs competitors 2023 Photo: s Photo Sales