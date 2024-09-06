A Larne woman has thanked business colleagues for helping her to successfully undertake a cycling challenge of epic proportions.

Sinead-Marie Mcallister, owner of Larc Pilates, which is based above Haze hair salon on the Curran Road, Larne, clocked up some impressive statistics as she completed the west coast of Ireland route.

The multi-day endurance race of 1,500 miles started in Derry/Londonderry, followed the Wild Atlantic Way and all the peninsulas out and back before finishing in Kinsale, Co Cork.

The event, now in its ninth year, saw Sinead-Marie as the first female to enter from Northern Ireland.

She was also the only solo female rider finishing the longer route, called the ‘Cu Culhainn’, amongst a total of 18 finishers and 10 that scratched/did not finish due to the adverse weather of three storms, or mechanical issues.

Reflecting on the challenge, Sinead-Marie said: “Finishing in 10 days, 15 hours, with over 24,000metres/80,000 feet of elevation and taking in 25000km/15000 miles, the event was a test as much of a mental strength as well as physical.”

She went on to highlight “the great local small businesses within Larne” that kept her “in top form physically” such as Rejuvenate Massage, Smart Recovery and Stressed Lemons reflexology, all based within Larne town, and extended thanks also to Geoff Swan Bikefix, Abbeycentre and Madigans Cycle Club in Carrick.

Sinead added she would “encourage others to explore the island we live on and try new things that push you out of your comfort zone”.