Busy Bank Holiday for Springwell

Hill and Dale Series

Thursday, April 26, saw six members travel to Kilbroney Forest to take on race 3 of the Hill and Dale Series hosted by Newcastle Athletic Club. It was 8km of hills and trails on the cards with approximately 500m of climbing taking in Slieve Martin.

Conditions were dry but a warm evening making the run a little warmer. Adele Tomb placed first in her age category as she continues her strong form. Barry Mullan placed 5th in his age category with members overall showing a strong performance among a highly competitive field.

Aidan Mooney at Limerick Half

Thanks to Newcastle AC for another great event.

Well done to all runners: 35th Barry Mullan 41:31, 91st Bernadette O’kane 46:56 (2nd FV35), 126th Adele Tomb 50:46 (1st FV50), 130th Shirhaan Hameed 51:00, 155th Carolyn Crawford 53:53, 203rd Sarah Milligan 1:01:20.

Cala Violina Trail Race - Italy

James Thompson continued his strong form on May 1 placing third overall on a hilly course just over 10km in distance in Cala Violina, Italy.

Belfast Marathoners at Stormont

James performed well after having to pull out of a race last weekend due to illness. The course was mainly trail; James describes it as one of the most beautiful courses he has run on and he was happy with his result given how hilly it was.

Massive congratulations to James on a fantastic performance. 3rd James Thompson 42:13 (3rd).

Try a Tri Event Letterkenny

Well done to Catherine Pinkerton who travelled to Letterkenny on May 1. The event was a triathlon consisting of three events combined to give the participant an overall time.

Chris Denton 8th In Marathon

This consisted of a 200m pool swim followed by 13km on the bike then a 3.2k run to finish.The event was held at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

A successful day for Catherine placing 4th female, well done great result. 12th Catherine Pinkerton 46:44.

Great Limerick Run Half Marathon

Aidan Mooney was also on his travels at the Limerick Half Marathon. Starting at Pery Square the route takes in many of Limerick’s landmarks finishing at O’Connell Street outside the Augustinian Church.

Fergal Mackle 200th parkrun

Aidan has completed numerous Half Marathons. Great running Aidan well done! 1727th Aidan Mooney 2:44:32

Belfast City Marathon

What a great club turnout Springwell had at the May Day Belfast Marathon.

There was huge success for the club with multiple personal bests recorded and a great day was had by all.

Well done to Chris Denton who placed 8th overall in the Marathon a fantastic performance. Conditions were wet at the start as runners tried to keep their dry gear as long as possible before sending it in the vehicles. It was bin bags at the ready for some to try and stay as dry as possible before the start.

Each runner today had a different target in mind some based on time and for others it is being happy enough just to finish. No matter what the plan was on the day, every runner is happy to complete the marathon distance and share the miles with fellow runners.

James Thompson in Italy

The Marathon organisation was very good right from transport to Stormont to the race itself. Thanks to the organisers for a great event.

Overall, the club had a strong performance, and this is due to the hard work runnersput into your training. Well done to everyone who put the toe on the line and took on the challenge, completing a marathon is

no easy feat.

8th Chris Denton 2:38:16; 38th Christopher McNickle 2:47:58; 118th Stephen McLaughlin 2:58:53; 159th Rodney McPhee 3:01:53; 196th James Weir 3:07:02; 249th Ryan Kennedy 3:12:13; 328th Fergus Irwin 3:19:26c; 456th Jeff Young 3:26:12; 577th Timmy Bacon 3:30:50; 886th Jenny Chartres 3:46:22; 1112th Brega Mullan 3:53:42; 1163 John Butcher 3:55:42; 1446th Helena Dornan 4:04:54; 1470th Adrian Finlay 4:05:58; 1484th David Campbell 4:06:52; 1770th James Evans 4:18:35; 2061 Antoinette Conway 4:27:17; 2024th Deborah McPhee 4:26:49; 2164th Mariette Mulvenna 4:31:36; 2423 David Hughes 4:44:41; 2961 Aidan Fisher 5:42:24; 2962nd Jim Bradley 5:42:24

Parkrun results (April 30)

This weekend of April 30 we had 43 members at nine different venues making the most of the Bank Holiday weekend.

There were two personal bests recorded from Aaron Steele at Limavady Parkrun and Rozzy Skuce at Garvagh Forest Parkrun. There were two celebrations as Fergal Mackle celebrated his 200th and Mervyn Thompson celebrated his 400th!

Both runners are well on their way to achieving the 250th and 500th milestones. Catherine Byers continues to add to her impressive resume of parkrun locations with a trip to Clapham Common.

Portrush:

Maurice WALKER 19:53, Cathy ADAMS 23:48, Paul MOORE 24:22, Majella MCATEER 24:47, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:51, Barry MCBRIDE 25:34, Patricia CRAIG 26:41, Andrew WILSON 28:21, Liz DOWEY 28:30, Pamela HOWE 28:40, Amanda SCOTT 30:30, Fergal MACKLE 31:21, Grainne MOORE 31:22, Elaine MONTGOMERY 32:58, Emer THOMPSON 33:07, Bernie DRAIN 37:01, Caitriona MACKLE 37:25, Lorraine ABERNETHY 37:32, Kenneth BACON 42:51, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 46:51. Andrew WILMOT 1:01:42.

Limavady:

Aaron STEELE 19:48, David SHIELS 20:37, Fergus THOMPSON 23:27, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:06, Janet PATRICK 25:31, Alan WHITE 26:09, Peter JACK 27:21, Alison C DUNCAN 28:12, Nicola WHITE 28:28, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 28:37, Ingrid HAMILTON 37:51.

Garvagh Forest:

Rozzy SKUCE 24:43, Michael MCKEOWN 26:21, Jim BRADLEY 27:09, Colin CONNOLLY 34:48, Caroline OWEN 59:48.

Derry City:

Pauline MULLAN 25:06

Clapham Common:

Catherine BYERS 32:04

Castlewellan:

Gary KENDALL 22:05

Armagh:

Jim BREEN 27:14, James HUGHES 27:18

Derrynoid:

Bernadette O’KANE

Mervyn Thompson 400th parkrun