​​The finale of Willies 5 x 5K series was a very successful one. A large crowd gathered at WIN in perfect running conditions, as by 7pm the temperatures had cooled significantly.

L-R – Tony McAteer, Ally McKenzie, Mark Copeland, Aine Fegan, Paddy Havern, Mark McNulty and Noel Moan.

​As well as prizes for the top three in both male and female categories, there was a ‘most improved across the series’ in both categories.

First in the male category was Ally McKenzie, second Liam Sloan and third Khalid Elhag. In the female category, the winners were first Joanne McCluskey, second Pamela Fegan and third Maddison Fegan (a young runner to watch for the future).

The most improved winners were Khalid Elhag and Louise McKenzie. It proved to be a very successful series, raising a terrific amount of £1,435 split between the two charities of Team Ryan Moore DMD (Fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) and Southern Area Hospice.

Friends of St Olivers 5K

James McEvoy was in Dundalk on Saturday for the ‘Friends of St. Olivers 5K’ – funds of which were in aid of St Olivers Nursing Home. James had a great run, completing the race in a time of 23:42.

Giants Causeway Coast Marathon

Mark Gaskin completed the very challenging Giants Causeway Coast Marathon on Saturday, achieving a new PB (Results not available.)

Belfast City Half Marathon

The difference a week can make in the weather can be amazing. Gone was searing challenge of the sun, to be replaced with the pelting rain, as all lined up in Belfast for the start of the tenth Belfast City Half Marathon.

With an overall elevation of 269 feet, the biggest climb being along the Falls Road at around the 10th mile it is not the easiest of courses.

First across the line for NCR, and bagging himself another PB was Conor Morgan in a super 1:17:35. Peter Linden was next, with an excellent 1:21:45, followed closely by Ryan Corrin in 1:22:28. Marshall Patterson was the fourth home in a great time of 1:27:57, with Damien Maguire in 1:29:13, and Aine Fegan (first lady for NCR) was biting at his heels in an excellent 1:30:20. Niall Rankin flew over the line in 1:34:49, with Paul O’Brien in hot pursuit in 1:36:15. Michael McGahon was another sub 1:40 in a time of 1:36:59 as was Ally McKenzie, getting a PB of 42 seconds in a time of 1:37:08. Also coming in under 1:40, was Eva Kitchen, second lady home for the club, in a time of 1:37:48 and Patrick Murphy finished in 1:39:22. Conor Havern finished in 1:40:13, Noel Moan 1:40:18, and Keven Curtis 1:40:32. Deborah Loughran was just 25 seconds shy of a PB finishing in a super 1:41:05, Liam Sloan 1:41:56 and Pamela Fegan got a new PB of almost 3 minutes with a new time of 1:49:48. Nicola McCormick had a great race, running her first Half Marathon she finished in a time of 2:06:24 with Ali McEnhill following in 2:06:57. Patricia Simpson was back on the road again with a time of 2:09:17 and Khalid Elhag, who was also running his first Half Marathon, finished in 2:22:14.

Dromiskin 5K

With the heatwave showing no sign of abating, four of the NCR crew headed down to County Louth for the Dromiskin 5K on Saturday evening. The course consisted of a loop which took in the Commons and Little Road, with an overall elevation of 51 feet it was a mostly flat course, with slight undulation.

Four of the NCR crew took part. Damien Maguire was first home, with a very swift finishing time of 19:01. Pamela Fegan had an excellent run with a finishing time of 24:26, Damian McCann was next in a time of 24:49 and James McEvoy finished in 29:31.

AJ Bell Great North Run

Sunday saw the return of the biggest Half Marathon in the world – the AJ Bell Great North Run. Some 60,000 determined and dedicated runners lined up in Newcastle to make their way along the 13.2-mile route to South Shields.

First home for NCR was Una Campbell in 1:45:49 followed by Neil McMurray in 1:57:13. Lorna Murphy finished in 2:03:32, Ciaran McBride finished in 2:16:30, and Karen McElroy completed in 2:47:01.

PIPS 10K Race

Sunday also saw the Eleventh Annual 10K Race for PIPS take place in Newry. Seven members of NCR took part on the day. As the race was unchipped, NCR only has some results: Mark McNulty was first home for NCR, taking second place on the podium too in a superb time of 39:22. Aine Fegan was next, taking first place for the ladies, in brilliant time of 41:39. Paddy Havern was fourth male. Noel Moan finished fifth male with a time of 44:31 and Ally McKenzie finished in a time of 45:36. Mark Copeland finished in 46:26. Tony McAteer also took part on Sunday.

Parkruns

Ruairi Donnelly had an excellent run at Victoria Parkrun, with a finishing time of 17:21

Club training

Club Training continues each week St Colman’s Running Track on Tuesday evening at 7pm sharp.