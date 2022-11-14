Seamus McAteer travelled to Stormont to take on the Run in the Dark to raise vital funds for a hope in finding a cure for paralysis. It was head torches at the ready as runners looped the Stormont Estate with great support from spectators. There were 541 runners in the 5k and 415 in the 10k. 18th Seamus McAteer 23:23.

Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail League Series

Saturday saw members take on the first race in the Sperrin Harrier’s Winter League Trail Series, Davagh Forest 10k.There was a great club turnout with eleven members getting the trail shoes on. This is a great series, members really enjoyed it last year with some even winning prizes overall.

Members at the Sperrin Harriers winter trail series

Maurice Walker is off to a strong start achieving 3rd in his age category and Jane Talbot placed 1stin her age category. Jane enjoyed getting her first club photo and the

atmosphere of being part of a club. Rhys Walker placed 4th in his age category. A very strong club performance, well done to all runners. 14th Peter Tees 39:19, 18th Maurice Walker 39:59, 25th Rhys Walker 40:49, 39th Darren Walsh 43:42, 72nd Jane Talbot 49:42, 77th Carolyn Crawford 50:38, 92nd Deborah McPhee 54:34, 95th Mariette Mulvenna 54:45, 105th Andrew Wilmot 58:43.

Advertisement

26 Extreme Tollymore Trail Event

Saturday was also the date for 26 Extreme Trail Event at Tollymore Forest. Springwell was represented in the Half Marathon, Marathon and Ultra Marathon. The club had a successful day with member Chris Denton winning the Marathon. Each loop of the course was 13 miles, the route was through the Tollymore Forest which is hilly in places, members had to really dig deep in the longer distances. Ultra-Marathon – 18th Shirhaan Hameed 6:37:29. Marathon – 1st Chris Denton 3:08:32. Half Marathon – 56th

Bernadette O'Kane 1st Lady at the Sliabh Liag 25km

RyanGray 1:47:11, 159th Cathy Adams 2:05:39, 160th Mervyn Adams 2:05:39, 2265th Aidan Mooney 2:40:48.

British & Irish OPEN International Masters XC

The club was also well represented on Saturday at the British & Irish OPEN International Masters XC, with two members representing Northern Ireland. Earning such a vest requires a lot of work and dedication. Gillian McLaughlin and Judith Buchanan put a lot of work in behind the scenes with Gillian being coached by Stephen Fillis of RunFit Causeway, and Judith by Alistair Bratten. They also had to qualify to get into the Northern Ireland team.

Advertisement

The event saw a field of highly talented athletes assemble with spikes at the ready. The event took place in Santry, Dublin. Both Gillian and Judith had a strong performance, Judith scored 3rd in her team and Gillian scoring 2nd in her team. Both teams came 4th overall and both athletes stepped up to the plate both achieving personal bests.

Chris Denton winner of the Tollymore Marathon

Massive congratulations from all the club on a strong performance. The ladies really enjoyed the atmosphere of the day and being part of a team. Gillian McLaughlin 22:17, Judith Buchanan 25:08.

Total Energies Malaga Half Marathon

Well done to Catherine Moore who completed the Malaga Half Marathon on Sunday. This was an out and back course along the beautiful coastline. Temperatures were warm with a little wind on the back which gave Catherine the motivation to get another personal best. A strong run today achieving 5th in her age category and 35th lady overall. 35th Lady – Catherine Moore 1:39:00 PB.

Benetti Livorno Half Marathon

Advertisement

Judith Buchanan representing Northern Ireland

On Sunday, James Thompson finished 8th place in the Livorno Half Marathon. James has really had a great year of running, it’s great to have members support the club from afar.

The course was relatively flat giving athletes a chance to really go for times. With that in mind James produced a fast pace from start to finish finishing in the top 10. 8 th James Thompson 1:12:32.

Odense Running Crew Harbour 5k

Colin Connolly was on his travels this weekend in Odense Denmark, he was there not so long ago competing in the Hans Christian Half Marathon. Colin was returning to running after a bit of injury setback. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and didn’t let it beat him. Having previously completed a 5k parkrun in Copenhagen a few weeks ago, on Sunday he knocked off 16 seconds from this to get in around his target time of 28 minutes. Colin Connolly 27:48.

Sliabh Liag 25km

Advertisement

Springwell had two members taking on the Sliabh Liag 25km on Saturday. The club success continued with member Bernadette O'Kane placing 1st female in the Sliabh

Colin Connolly at Odense Running Crew Harbour 5k, Denmark

Liag 25km. This race offered competitors two distance options with a 13/25km. The 25km race takes in just over 1000m of elevation, once you reach the top a panoramic view of Donegal Bay awaits, forming part of the Wild Atlantic Way.

8th Bernadette O'Kane 3:01:00.65 (1st Female), 37th Nicola Frizelle 4:05:38.

parkrun results

Saturday saw 38 members get their weekly parkrun in at ten different venues. Well done to Cathy Adams who recently completed her 100th parkrun at Portrush parkrun. A

Advertisement

strong club turnout with Adam Colvin and Jim Bradley both recording personal bests.

Wimbledon Common - Iris WILSON 36:42; Derry City - Roisin WALKER 28:37; Ecos - Kenneth BACON 42:53

Portrush - David O'NEILL 20:05, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:30, Sylvia POLLOCK 26:06, Patricia CRAIG 26:41,Barry MCBRIDE 27:00, Alanna MILLAR 27:29, Andrew WILSON

29:13, Sharon BINGHAM 31:03, Elaine MONTGOMERY 33:41, Emer THOMPSON 33:41, Caitriona MACKLE 42:33, Fergal MACKLE 42:33

Castlewellan -Gary KENDALL 20:19; Northala Fields -Catherine BYERS 33:28; Limavady - Kevin MCLEAN 22:27, Pauline MULLAN 23:40, Adam COLVIN 24:10, Will COLVIN

24:10, Alan PLATT 24:40, Sinead GRAHAM 26:00, Janet PATRICK 26:14, John MCMICHAEL 28:42, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:57, Leanne QUIGLEY 34:41, Ingrid HAMILTON 37:17

Advertisement

Garvagh Forest - Alan NEVIN 18:27, Shaun CARTON 23:27, Shane MCLAUGHLIN,23:38, Jim BRADLEY 23:50, Rozzy SKUCE 24:40, Anne Marie MCKENNA 32:53, Caroline OWEN,56:31; Derrynoid - Jim BREEN 26:49; Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 22:09.