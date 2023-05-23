Carrickfergus-based boxer Anthony Cacace is looking forward to fighting in front of his home supporters when he returns to the ring in Belfast this weekend.

The Evolution Boxing Club man is looking to defend his IBO Super-Featherweight title against Damian Wrzesinski at the SSE Arena on Saturday (May 27).

Anthony, who won his title in September of last year after defeating Italian champion Michael Magnesi in Manchester, will be competing on the undercard of the Conlan v Lopez fight- his first fight on home soil since 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cacace said: "I’m buzzing to be back in Belfast doing my thing. I know he will come here determined to take his big chance, but he will realise he is in deep waters once I land what I need to.

IBO World Super Featherweight champion Anthony Cacace and his trainer Iain Mahood at Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus.

"I know that every fight from here is going to be tough and I think judging by my last couple of opponents, he might try to bring something different to the table, so we’ll just see how it pans out.”

Looking ahead to the contest, Cacace’s trainer Iain Mahood added: "This is the first time Anto has boxed at home since 2015 and to be boxing as a world champion, what a better way to return home.

"It’s cliché, but genuinely this is the best I have seen Anto. He is renowned for his punching power, but I can tell you when he hits with either hand during this camp, it's like what I would imagine getting thumped by a sledgehammer would feel like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m expecting fireworks in a spectacular finish on Saturday night."

Zoe McCaughran and Christopher Taylor won their bouts at the Antrim Senior Finals.

Evolution stablemate Willo Hayden is also featuring on the same undercard at the SSE as he looks to keep up his undefeated streak when he takes on Jordan Ellison.

The action will be screened live on BT Sports and ESPN.

Meanwhile, up and coming boxers from the West Street club tasted success in the Antrim Senior Finals at the Dockers Club in Belfast on Friday, May 19.

Zoe McCaughran successfully defended the title she won last year in the 60kg division, defeating Chole Turley from Belfast’s Sacred Heart Boxing Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement