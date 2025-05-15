Infinity Swim Water Safety Information Session.

​Over 400 people accidently drown in the UK and Ireland every year.

​Additionally 200 people take their own lives in UK waters annually. Many more have non-fatal experiences with some of these being life changing.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death with an average of one death every 20 hours.

Infinity Swim Academy Camlough is running an information event at Camlough Lake, on May 24 between 12pm and 2pm to educate people on what to do in the event of an emergency.

Infinity will be joined by statutory agencies NIFRS, NIAS, PSNI, RNLI, HART, and voluntary organisations within the local area including Coastguard and Community water safety teams to alert of the potential dangers and risk to life, especially as we approach RNLI’s Drowning Prevention Week June 14 – 21 and Water Safety Ireland's National Water Safety Awareness Week May 19-25.

Camlough Lake is very popular for people of all ages, however not many of them understand the effects of cold-water shock when jumping into a lake on a hot day - especially those with limited experience.

Slips, trips and falls are also causes of some of these statistics. Even a strong swimmer can get into trouble but we have particular concern for young people who could be putting themselves at risk without even knowing it.

Despite the obvious risks, Fire Service or any other organisation have no authority to stop people swimming outside or in any open water.

So, all are welcome to come along on May 24 and chat with the crew and learn some important life-saving information.

There will be demonstrations of life saving equipment available at various locations (throw lines and life rings, defibs and manikins) with the opportunity to have a go at using them. Basic first aid and CPR will also be covered.

This campaign will share potentially lifesaving FLOAT TO LIVE advice to anyone who finds themselves or others in trouble in the water.

Together, the relevant agencies and the public can ensure that everyone stays safe whilst enjoying some of the natural scenic attractions available on this great Island.

