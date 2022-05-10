Carn Wheelers cyclists take part in the Team Joe Barr 200 challenge

Team Joe Barr 200 Saturday 7 May

Well done to the Carn men who completed the Team Joe Barr 200 last Saturday.

Stephen Downey was 5th and JimJo Mc Cullagh was 6th.

Congratulations to the winner Dean Lockhart on a time of 9 hours 46 minutes setting a new course record.

Well done Dean on a brilliant cycle and a fantastic achievement to beat the course record.

National Track Championships Saturday 7 May

Congratulations to Curtis Neill who won the Gold medal at the National Track Championships held at Orangefield Park in Belfast on Saturday.

He is also the 2022 National Junior Track Pursuit Champion.

To top it all off Curtis took a bronze medal in the 1k TT event.

Well done Curtis.

Ozzie Rogers Memorial Charity Cycle Sunday 7 May 2022

Thanks to all the Carn Wheelers who came out in big numbers on Sunday for the Ozzie Rogers cycle to assist in fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Thanks to Miranda Rogers and support for a well organised event with excellent food stops and hot food at the finish which was much appreciated.

Carn Wheelers Ladies Group

Great to see the Carn Wheelers Ladies Group back out for their first cycle of 2022 last Friday night with leaders Brenda McGillian and Deirdre Quinn It’s not a Race Ambassador and Women in Sport Advocate for 2022.

Despite the damp start it was a lovely cycle and hopefully the start of a great season of cycling.

If any ladies are interested in joining the group please send a message.

1. Carn Wheelers with Ozzie Rogers’s parents Miranda and Simon Rogers at the memorial charity cycle held on Sunday 7 May 2022 Photo Sales

2. Carn Wheelers ladies during their Friday cycle last week Photo Sales

3. Cyclists who supported the Ozzie Rogers Memorial Charity Cycle on Sunday 7 May 2022 Photo Sales

4. Dean Stephen and JimJo before the event Photo Sales