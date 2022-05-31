Carn Wheelers get in the saddle to take on the Lisnamuck circuit course

Ciaran Maguire from VC Glendale was second and Conor McCann Inspired Cycling was third.
The top ten finishers were:
1. Nigel Watt - Bann Wheelers
2. Ciaran Maguire- VC Glendale
3. Conor McCann - Inspired Cycling
4. Curtis Neill - Carn Wheelers
5. Travis Harkness - VC Glendale
6. Conall Donnelly - Clogher Valley
7. Kieran Chapell - Bann Wheelers
8. JimJo McCullagh - Carn Wheelers
9. Donal Dunlop - Harps CC
10. Brian Mitchell - Harps CC
Many thanks to the cyclists who took part in the race.
Thanks also to the drivers and all the marshals who gave their time to support the event.
The club wish a speedy recovery to cyclists injured during the event.
The next event in the Corramore Race League is the Curran Circuit race on Thursday 9 June.
Gardiner cup Winner Curtis Neill
Congratulations to Curtis Neill on his first place at wednesday night’s Gardiner Cup organised by Ballymena Road Club.
Great achievement Curtis.