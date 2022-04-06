Carrick-based boxer is on the Tyson Fury undercard

Fury will take on Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23, at a sold out Wembley Stadium with the contest being shown live on BT Sport.

Adopted Carrickfergus man, Cacace has based himself back in the east Antrim town once again for over the past 10 weeks under the roof of the Evolution Boxing Club and he will be looking to register a win of note on a card with world interest and propel himself towards a world title shot in 2022 in the process.

The fighter, who was last seen impressing against Leon Woodstock in August 2021, looks set to make yet another statement when he enters the ring in London.

Anthony Cacace.

Belfast fighter Cacace, currently ranked seventh in the WBA, will fight Colombia’s former world champion Jonathan Romero for the WBO international belt at 130lbs and feels that the stars have aligned for him.

The 33-year-old retained his British super feather title last summer with victory over Woodstock thanks to a career-best performance on the ‘Night Of Champions’ card in the Birmingham Arena.

Cacace dropped and outboxed the Leicester-based ‘Lion’ to come away with a unanimous points win, his title and his reputation greatly enhanced.

Evolution Boxing Club was established by Iain Mahood in Mallusk in 2018, before reloacting to Carrick in March 2021.

Commenting ahead of Anthony’s bout, Mahood said: “Anto has worked really hard and will be ready to prove his worth again on April 23.

“Pound for pound he is one of the hardest hitters with any shot I have ever seen and it’s great to see the support he has received from the public and local sponsors that have joined him and who have come onboard since his last camp here in Carrickfergus.”

The pair were also recently part of Michael Conlan’s world title camp spending a week in London at the Adam Booth Gym sparring and believe the valuable rounds will stand him in good stead ahead of his encounter with the south American.

Anthony, who made his professional debut in 2012, has previously stated that the move to Carrick’s West Street and the reception of people wishing him well on his runs along the seafront has left him feeling rejuvenated.

He added: “The relocation has allowed me to spend more time on myself and I have learned to focus on me. All that matters is what I do and what I’ve trained to do.”