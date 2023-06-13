Carrickfergus-based boxers Ruadhan Farrell and Dominic Donegan enjoyed wins during bouts in Alicante, Spain, at the weekend.

Farrell made his first appearance in the ring since he started training at Evoluton Boxing Club under award-winning coach Iain Mahood.

The West Street trained fighter defeated Stefan Nicole.

Donegan also tasted success, defeating David Bency over six rounds.

Iain Mahood with Rudy Farrell, Dominic Donegan and strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Boyle.

Commenting after the victories, their manager Ian Gaughran said: “I’m buzzing for Rudy and Dom. They went out to Alicante and got the job done.

"Huge thanks to Iain Mahood for the job he’s done with Rudy- you could see the improvement in there, but also for stepping into Dom’s corner. It means the world and could be the start of something great.”