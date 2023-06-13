Register
Carrick-based boxers taste success in Spain

Carrickfergus-based boxers Ruadhan Farrell and Dominic Donegan enjoyed wins during bouts in Alicante, Spain, at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Farrell made his first appearance in the ring since he started training at Evoluton Boxing Club under award-winning coach Iain Mahood.

The West Street trained fighter defeated Stefan Nicole.

Donegan also tasted success, defeating David Bency over six rounds.

Iain Mahood with Rudy Farrell, Dominic Donegan and strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Boyle.Iain Mahood with Rudy Farrell, Dominic Donegan and strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Boyle.
Iain Mahood with Rudy Farrell, Dominic Donegan and strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Boyle.
Commenting after the victories, their manager Ian Gaughran said: “I’m buzzing for Rudy and Dom. They went out to Alicante and got the job done.

"Huge thanks to Iain Mahood for the job he’s done with Rudy- you could see the improvement in there, but also for stepping into Dom’s corner. It means the world and could be the start of something great.”

Iain Mahood added: “Whatever happens, one thing is for sure, Carrickfergus seems to be on the map for professional boxing with the continuous success of the boxers from Evolution Boxing Club.”

Related topics:Carrick