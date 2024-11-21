Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick & District Pool league sponsored by SKC Gaming NI, Week 9 Tuesday 19th November 2024

Q Club Titans 8 – 6 Greenisland Colts

Aptly named as League leaders going into this particular fixture, the Titans of Larne’s Q Club got off to a strong home start with a hat-trick of wins with Jack Carson, Tyler McKee and Ryan McKillop each winning their games. Greenisland Working Men's Social Clubs Colts Vice Captain Colin Beckinsale would stop the flow however winning the fourth game for his team; the first game of the evening in favour of the away match visitors. This perhaps spurred on team mate Colt Christopher McCurry who immediately followed winning the next. The Titans keen to stay in front performed well however taking the next two prior to the interval with wins for Andy Quinn and Alan Corrigan, taking them into the second half therefore with a leading scoreline of 5 – 2.

Greenisland Colts Captain Harry Warwick would start the evenings second half proceedings with a win but Titan Dean McDonagh would keep it a tight affair winning the next! Colt Joe Patton would make things tense enough winning the next. Tit for tat then ensued with a win for young Titan talent Carson, closely followed by a second win of the evening for Colt Vice Captain Beckinsale. Titan Carson would be the best and only player of the evening to win 3 from 3 and last but by no means least Colt Patton would perform well winning the final frame to gain a bonus point for his team making the final score a close 8 - 6 in favour of the Titans!

This result leaves the Titans in first place at the top of the league, with the Colts in 8th place.

Times Tigers 3 – 11 Times Scorpions

The Tigers welcomed high flying Scorpions for the Times derby. Davy Blair, Paul Kerr and Darren Whiteside got the Scorpions off to the best possible start winning the first 3 frames. Lee McIlreavy almost made it 4-0 but missed his final ball in an attempt at a dish and Tom McGurk took advantage with a clearance to put the Tigers on the board at 1-3.

Michael Wilson won the next one to make it 4-1 before a mini revival for the Tigers with a nice clearance from John Fulton and a break and dish from skipper Davey Montgomery left the score at 4-3 at half time.

This was as good as it got for the Tigers though! The second half saw 7 straight wins for the Scorpions! Final score 11-3!

Players of the night were Darren Whiteside with 3 wins out of 3, and Michael Wilson and Davy Blair, both with 2 wins out of 2 for the Scorpions.

The draw leaves the Scorpions in third place in the table with the Tigers in 9th place.

Whitehead Trojans 8 – 6 Railway Blues

The game in Whitehead Rangers started with Railway Blues captain Ryan Stewart with a break and dish. This was followed by new signing for the Trojans Trevor Whiteside with his own break and dish. The next frame was a very close frame, with Gary Fitzsimmons fluking the black. The rest of the first half were all close frames with the Railway Blues taking a 4 - 3 lead into the second half.

The second half started with another win for Ryan Stewart. The next 3 frames were won by the home team with 3 great finishes from Kenny English, Thomas Fleming, and Trevor Whiteside. We then had another break and dish from Gary Fitzsimmons to take the score to 7 - 5 Trojans. Sammy Duff won the next frame to make it 7- 6. With the Trojans looking for the win and Railway Blues looking for the draw, the last frame was a very nervous game for both players. They both missed the black to win the frame, but Trojans Captain Girvan Fleming final took his chance and won the frame.

The result leaves the Trojans in seventh place in the table with the Blues in 11th place.

Pink Ladies 5 – 9 Bowlers

The Greenisland Working Men's Social Clubs Pink Ladies Pool Team hosted The Bay City Bowlers of Carrickfergus Bowling Club in a highly anticipated match. The Pink Ladies started strong, securing a win in the opening game to ease the tension. However, the Bowlers quickly levelled the score to one each. Whilst the play wasn’t always polished the action was thrilling and fast paced drawing cheers even from teams competing on adjacent tables. By half time league new comers the Pink Ladies held a narrow 4-3 lead.

The second half however would tell a slightly different story as nerves seemed to take hold leading to one or two missed opportunities, which perhaps allowed the more experienced Bowlers to overturn the deficit.

The Pink Ladies soon found themselves trailing and despite their best efforts couldn't regain their footing They did however finish well with a late win by Marion King bringing the evening to a close on a high note. Despite the loss the Pink Ladies chalked up some valuable league match play experience.

Many thanks to the visiting Bowlers for their sportsmanship and for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of Pool and best wishes from all at Greenisland for the remainder of the league season.

The result leaves the Pink Ladies at the bottom of the table in 13th place while the Bowlers are 1 place and 4 points ahead in 12th place

Other results from Tuesday’s games

Greenisland Galacticos 10 – 4 Q Club Larne

Whiteabbey Legion 8 – 6 Carrickfergus Golf Club