Carrick and District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming, chose Antrim Hospital Respiratory Fund as their charity of the year, raising a fabulous £2040 in memory of Isabel, the late wife of Harry Warwick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry is the captain of the Greenisland Colts Pool Team and took the lead on the fundraising.

He was supported by Greenisland Working Men’s Social Club, Carrick and District Pool League players, family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were successful in raising £2,040 for the worthy cause.

Ancy Tomy, Chloe Marks, Harry Warwick, Billy Young, Debbie Corbett, Leanne McCurdy, Sharon Henderson, Julie Harte and Licet McCormick. Photo: Harry Warwick

Colts' captain, Harry Warwick said: "The staff of Antrim Hospital A1 Respiratory Ward went over and above their duties taking care of Isabel during her illness.

"They helped my family and I come through one of the most difficult times of our lives.

"Antrim Respiratory Ward provide an invaluable service and do not receive the recognition they deserve; therefore, it was a great privilege and a pleasure meet with some of the staff again and present them with the cheque to the value of the funds we raised.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Week 3 in Carrick and District Pool league saw the Colts hosting Scorpions.

The reigning champions (Scorpions) raced to a 0-3 lead courtesy of Darren Whiteside, Paul Kerr and Mervyn Mcllvenny.

Colts finally got of the mark thanks to Paul Waters with a victory over last years player of the year, Chris Carson.

Scorpions’ Paul Kerr and Darren Whiteside replied with back to back break and dishes. Colin Rafferty completed the first half with another Scorpion win 1-6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colts rallied to a good start in the second half with wins for Andy Galloway and Paul Watters, giving hope it may be a bonus point; however, that was quickly extinguished as D Whiteside and P Kerr completed their Hattricks.

Scorpions’ Chris Carson got back to winning ways with a reverse dish against Colts captain H Warwick.

M Mcllvenny and C Rafferty won the remaining games and complete a 3-11 win for the Scorpions. This result moves Scorpions up to joint second place in the league.

The Bay City Bowlers vs Spartans

It was a lesson in tactical play when the Spartans visited the Bowlers. Spartans took the first two frames in tactical battles that lasted almost an hour before Gareth McIlwrath was able to steal one for the Bowlers. But the bowlers couldn’t hold their nerve in the face of the following tough battles and the first half ended 5-2 to the Spartans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactical play continued in the second half with the Spartans taking every frame except the last. Final score Bowlers 2-12 Trojans. Lots of very close and lots of very long frames; the match finished about 11:30pm. The bar manager says some Spartans were last to leave. The score doesn’t really reflect the standard of play during the match but rest assured, the Spartans are not to be dismissed.

Tigers v Railway Blues

The match began with a flurry of wins for a Tigers team, keen to move off the foot of the league table. Wins for Steven McWhirter, Tom McGurk, John Fulton, Scott Pettigrew and Johnny Eccles put the Tigers 5-0 up.

Kenny Crawford pulled one back for the Railway Blues with a win over Davy Montgomery before Tom McGurk stole his second frame of the night to leave the score 6-1 to the Tigers at halftime. John Fulton and Davy Montgomery put the Tigers over the line with wins to make it 8-1 before the Railway Blues staged a little bit of a revival with a second win for Kenny Crawford and a win for Ryan Stewart.

Could they get a losing bonus point? Johnny Eccles’ second win of the night ensured they didn’t, making the score 9-3 to the Tigers. The final two frames of the night were shared, with Tom McGurk lucky to steal a third frame, Barry McKee seeing his black rattle in the jaws and stay out, and then Craig Laughlin won the last frame of the night for the Blues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final score 10-4 to the Tigers, a win at last in their third game of the season, lifting them off the bottom.

In other matches, Galacticos stretched their lead at the top of the table with a 14-0 win over Rockets To Be.