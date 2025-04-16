Carrick Pool League Seniors down to last four

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the Carrick and District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming NI we began our annual Seniors’s pool championships on Tuesday night. Four venues hosted 32 players aged 40 and over.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Greenisland WWMC

Scorpions' Aaron Leslie came through one of the toughest groups. He overcame Mark Porter 4-2 in the first round. Aaron had another tough game as he won the decider against reigning champion, Paul Kerr 4-3. In the quarter finals Aaron went on to beat Jason Vorhees, (Larne’s 2025 seniors champion).

Whitehead Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club.

SKC Gaming NI proud sponsor of Carrick Pool League

Scorpions’ elder statesman Stephen Johnston rolled back the years as he came through another tough octet of players. His first victory was 4-0 walk, over Wayne Lewis. In the last 16 he beat Colin Rafferty 4-0. Trevor Whiteside took two frames but Cinto Johnston was just unstoppable on the night and he cruised to the semis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Grange Bar in Ballyclare’s newest and finest pool room it was Scorpions’ David Blair who was the victor.

David had a 4-0 walk, over Andy Quinn. He won a decider against Darren Whiteside 4-3 and David beat an in form Jean McIlroy 4-1 with some creative and attacking pool to reach the semis.

In Q Club it was Galacticos’, Roger Smyth who was victorious. Roger overcame Scott Pettigrew 4-0 before winning a deciding frame thriller against Killer Miller. In his quarter final match Roger played his team mate Ali Wilson and eased to a 4-1 victory to reach the semis.

The Semi and Finals Night will take place on May13 at 19:30. Venue to be confirmed.

We hope to stream this event live too on Carrick Pool League Facebook channel too. Please like and subscribe for all of our live streams.