Category sponsors announced for 2025 Moore NI Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards
Moore Northern Ireland has returned as the headline sponsor for 2025 and will join Mayor Cllr Oliver McMullan, Council staff and attendees at the gala awards on Friday, November 7.
Local solicitors Turley Legal will once again support both the Sportsman and Sportswoman categories.
The awards hosts The Lodge Hotel will sponsor the Junior Sportswoman of The Year, while the Junior Sportsman of the Year will be supported by Council’s Elite Athlete Scheme.
Hutchinson Engineering return as sponsor of The International Award, while School Pix Ltd. have come on board to support a new category for 2025 – School of the Year.
Council is delighted to welcome several additional sponsors for the 2025 including Atlantic Kayaks & Leisure (Coach of the Year award) and Go Succeed (Disability Sport).
To purchase tickets for the gala celebration visit: https://bit.ly/47sNtgu.