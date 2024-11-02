Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2024 in 11 photos

The motorcycle racing legend picked up the award just one week after crowds gathered for his homecoming event in Ballymoney.

Coleraine’s Ellie Kate Hutchinson received the Sportswoman of the Year’ award at the ceremony The Lodge Hotel.

The Disability Sport award was presented to Limavady swimmer Dearhbaile Brady who competed in this year’s Paralympics held in Paris.

Junior Sportsman of the Year went to Ollie McEvoy from Ballycastle, while Junior Sportswoman of the Year went to Ballymoney’s Keri Halliday. Dalriada U16 Boys Volleyball Team won the the Junior Team title, while Portrush Bowling Club took the Senior Team accolade. There was Services to Sport in the borough recognition for football referee Samuel McNeill.

Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club U13s took this year's Merit Award and the Sports Administrator of the Year award was presented to Amanda Reid and Mervyn Greer, who both work in football. Coach of the Year was David Quinn who works with boxers in Ballycastle, with the International Award going to Coleraine Olympic gold medal winner Hannah Scott, who was also recognised with a home coming event earlier this year.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Junior Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by The Lodge Hotel, Ollie McEvoy;

Junior Sportswoman of the Year , sponsored by Vend Digital, Keri Halliday;

Junior Team, sponsored by Causeway Healthy Kids, Dalriada U16 Boys Volleyball Team;

Merit Award, sponsored by Causeway Active Kids, Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club U13s;

Sports administrator of the Year, sponsored by Causeway Engraving, sAmanda Reid & Mervyn Greer;

Disability Sport, sponsored by Causeway Clear Ears, Dearhbaile Brady;

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Causeway Active Sport, David Quinn;

Services to Sport, sponsored by Active Causeway, Samuel McNeill;

Senior Team, sponsored by Causeway Active Life, Portrush Bowling Club;

International Award, sponsored by Hutchinson Engineering, Hannah Scott;

Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Turley Legal, Ellie Kate Hutchinson;

Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Turley Legal, Michael Dunlop.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “These Sports Awards give us all an opportunity to recognise the people who make an immeasurable contribution to the Causeway Coast and Glens, either as a sporting participant, coach or mentor.

“Thank you this year, to our headline sponsor Moore NI and the category sponsors for each award, both we and the sporting community are grateful for your support. “On behalf of the entire borough, I would like to congratulate each winners and of course all nominees – we are very proud of you and wish you all continued success in your chosen sport.”

1 . Sports Awards Jonathan McFadden, representative from award sponsor Causeway Healthy Kids, with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Denise Watson and Junior Team of the Year winner Dalriada U16 Boys Volleyball Team. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd

2 . Sports Awards The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, presenting the Merit Award on behalf of Causeway Active Kids, with Denise Watson and winners Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club U13s. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd

3 . Sports Awards Tracey Young, representative from award sponsor The Lodge Hotel, with compere Denise Watson and Junior Sportsman of the Year winner Ollie McEvoy. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Ltd