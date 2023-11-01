Causeway Coast and Glens young athletes fuelled to the finish line with Flahavan’s
Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School placed first in the boys’ race, followed by Ronan Smith from St Joseph’s Primary School, Ballymena, in second and Daniel Boyle from St Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, in third place.
First place in the girls’ race was awarded to Saidhbhin McMullan from St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, followed by Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in second place and Grace Heaney from St Mary’s Primary School, Maghera in third.
Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school to compete in the second round, with the hopes of qualifying for the final which is set to take place in February at Mallusk Playing Fields.
The top three boys’ teams were St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, whilst the top three girls’ schools were St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena and Drumachose Primary School, Limavady.
With the second round due to take place in December, schools will compete in two out of the three rounds to qualify for the final which is due to take place in February. The top 20 boys and top 20 girls at will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will further develop their athletic careers by providing training sessions over the next 12 months.