Register
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally

Causeway Coast and Glens young athletes fuelled to the finish line with Flahavan’s

Young athletes from across the Causeway Coast have competed at the first round of the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League, which took place in Coleraine.
By Una Culkin
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Rosie O’Boyle in 2nd place, Saidhbhin McMullan in 1st place and Grace Heaney in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow CommunicationsRosie O’Boyle in 2nd place, Saidhbhin McMullan in 1st place and Grace Heaney in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow Communications
Rosie O’Boyle in 2nd place, Saidhbhin McMullan in 1st place and Grace Heaney in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow Communications

Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School placed first in the boys’ race, followed by Ronan Smith from St Joseph’s Primary School, Ballymena, in second and Daniel Boyle from St Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, in third place.

First place in the girls’ race was awarded to Saidhbhin McMullan from St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, followed by Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in second place and Grace Heaney from St Mary’s Primary School, Maghera in third.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school to compete in the second round, with the hopes of qualifying for the final which is set to take place in February at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Most Popular
Ronan Smith in 2nd place, Davin Gallagher in 1st place and Daniel Boyle in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow CommunicationsRonan Smith in 2nd place, Davin Gallagher in 1st place and Daniel Boyle in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow Communications
Ronan Smith in 2nd place, Davin Gallagher in 1st place and Daniel Boyle in 3rd place at the first round of the 2023-2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League. Credit Morrow Communications

The top three boys’ teams were St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, whilst the top three girls’ schools were St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena and Drumachose Primary School, Limavady.

With the second round due to take place in December, schools will compete in two out of the three rounds to qualify for the final which is due to take place in February. The top 20 boys and top 20 girls at will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will further develop their athletic careers by providing training sessions over the next 12 months.

Related topics:Causeway CoastBallymenaColeraine