The 2023 Tug Of War World Outdoor Championship is kicking off in Switzerland on August 31 and ‘pullers’ from the Causeway Coast and Mid Ulster will be there!

The bi-annual event runs until September 3, with teams competing against each other in a test of strength. Representing Northern Ireland will be pullers from Ballymoney, Aghadowey, Boleran and Garvagh as well as Bancran, Draperstown.

The Northern Ireland team will have pullers who have won World and European Championship medals taking part which should make for a very exciting competition. Sending out a strong team to represent has been a top priority for the Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association, and the individual clubs have pulled together, putting together an incredibly strong and experienced team.

“We are delighted to have such a strong team heading to Switzerland to represent Northern Ireland in the World Championships, it will be a proud occasion for the pullers, their coaches, and supporters,” said Noel Hara, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Tug of War Association. "The squad will push to do their best and bring home medals, and we are all excited to see how they perform.”

The team off to represent Northern Ireland at the Tug Of War World Outdoor Championship in Sursee, Switzerland. Credit NI Tug of War Association

Once the sport of the Ancient Greeks, Tang Dynasty Emperors, and Vikings, Tug Of War dates back 5000 years and the sport has a rich heritage in Northern Ireland. The pullers today are finely honed athletes, with two teams of eight straining every sinew to drag the other team a distance of four meters (13ft).

"Tug of War is much more than just an athletic contest where two teams pull against each other at opposite ends of the rope. It involves teamwork, mental endurance, and fitness. Tug of War is a true team sport: the ethics of determination, hard work, sportsmanship, and friendship are unrivalled in any other sport.

“There is a great level of dedication involved in Tug of War at this level with teams training two or three times per week as a team, with individual programs on other days. The key to the sport is teamwork and stamina. Teams aim to get their strongest pullers into the various weight categories with a big emphasis on getting to as light a weight as possible while maintaining physical strength.”

The event will feature weight classes for men's teams, ladies' teams, junior teams, and mixed teams. The teams will be competing for gold, silver, and bronze medals on the worldwide stage.

The Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association is the governing body for tug of war in Northern Ireland and is keen to emphasise the positive side of Tug of War as a true team sport that is open and accessible to all.