Causeway Coast athletes achieve 'oat-standing' results at Round 3 of Flahavan’s Primary School League
They achieved their ‘oat-standing’ results at the event which took place at the campus of Ulster University in Coleraine, on January 31.
Finishing first place in the girls’ race was Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, followed by Lily Steen and Faith Lindsay from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, who placed in second and third place respectively.
Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, topped the leader board in the boys’ race, followed by Ronan Smith from St Joseph’s Primary School, Ballymena, in second place and Jackson Nellins from DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, in third.
The pupils have also been competing in teams of six to collect points for their school. Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, Drumachose Primary School, Limavady and St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, gained the top spots in girls race whilst St Canice’s Primary School, Drumachose Primary School, and St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall placed top in the boys’ team race.
The successful athletes are gearing up to take place in the final round later this month at Mallusk Playing Fields. The top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, a fantastic opportunity which will provide training sessions for the athletes over the next 12 months to support with their personal development. Good luck to them all!