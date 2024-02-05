Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They achieved their ‘oat-standing’ results at the event which took place at the campus of Ulster University in Coleraine, on January 31.

Finishing first place in the girls’ race was Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, followed by Lily Steen and Faith Lindsay from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, who placed in second and third place respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, topped the leader board in the boys’ race, followed by Ronan Smith from St Joseph’s Primary School, Ballymena, in second place and Jackson Nellins from DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, in third.

Lily Steen, 2nd, Rosie O'Boyle, 1st, Faith Lindsay, 3rd. Credit Flahavans

The pupils have also been competing in teams of six to collect points for their school. Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, Drumachose Primary School, Limavady and St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, gained the top spots in girls race whilst St Canice’s Primary School, Drumachose Primary School, and St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall placed top in the boys’ team race.