Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

School pupils from across the Causeway Coast sprinted through the second round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney, Causeway Coast pupils competed in the latest round with many taking the top spot in their respective races, with hopes to qualify for the final, set to take place on February 28 at Mallusk Playing fields.

In the boys’ race, Jackson Nellins from D.H. Christie Memorial Primary, Coleraine, finished in first place, followed by Aidan Colgan from St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw in second and Sean Bustard from Dunseverick Primary School, Bushmills, in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sienna-Rose Watson from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, took the top spot in the girls’ race, followed by Annie Jardine from Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush, in second place and Grace Higgins from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in third.

L-R Annie Jardine from Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush in 2nd place, Sienna-Rose Watson from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady in 1st place and Grace Higgins from Mary Queen of Peace. CREDIT FLAHAVANS

The pupils also competed in team races to collect points for their school, with the top schools due to compete at the final of the league. The top three boys’ teams in Round 2 were St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, Mill Strand Integrated Primary School, Portrush and D.H. Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, whilst the top three girls’ schools were Drumachose Primary School, St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw.

Following the third round, athletes will compete in the final with the top 20 boys and top 20 girls invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. A fantastic opportunity for young athletes, participation in the Endurance Squad will help them further develop their athletic careers by providing training sessions and all-important guidance over a 12-month period.

The 2024-2025 league was launched at Portstewart Strand by Athletics NI and Flahavan’s and is also supported by popular Antrim athlete Callum Baird, who is the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ambassador of the league, Callum has been providing inspiration and motivation to the young athletes taking part this year, passing on his expert knowledge and training tips and reflecting on his own career to date.