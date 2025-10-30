In the first boys’ race of the day, Jackson Nellins from DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, finished in first place, followed by Jack Dillon from St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, in second and Daniel Martin from St Joseph’s Primary School, Dunloy in third place.

The second boys’ race saw Harry O’Kane from St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School, Garvagh, and Jayden Grieve from St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw, in first and second place respectively, followed by Ronan McCarry from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in third.

The girls were equally as impressive with Emma Mullan from Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, taking the lead in the first girls’ race, with Niamh Rafferty from St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School, Garvagh, in second and Orlaith Carey from St Colum’s Primary School, Portstewart, earning third place.

In the second girls’ race, it was Rose Millar from St Mary’s Primary School, Draperstown, who crossed the finish line first, followed closely by Aoife McKenna and Cara Mullan from St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven in second and third place.

Teams of six runners collected crucial points across the boys’ and girls’ races, all aiming to qualify for the second round and ultimately the final at Mallusk Playing Fields, due to take place in February 2026.

The leading boys’ teams after round one included Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, St Canice’s Primary School and St Brigid’s Primary School, with the top girls’ teams comprising of Drumachose Primary School, St Canice’s Primary School and Mary Queen of Peace Primary School.

With round two scheduled for November, the competing schools will take part in two of the three rounds for a shot at a place in the final. The top 20 boys and top 20 girls across the league will receive places on the Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad, offering year-long training and development opportunities for the succeeding young athletes.

