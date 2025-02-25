The sport of squash is enjoying a revival thanks to its inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games – and the Causeway Coast is embracing that upsurge in interest.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, February 22, saw the first installment of squash taster sessions at Coleraine Leisure Centre thanks to collaborations between Ulster Squash and Causeway Coast and Glens Council's sports department.

Players met for the first time to learn the basics of the sport and understand its strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said: “There are significant coordination and movement skills to adapt to, underpinned by fitness and physical literacy. Squash has finally made it into the Olympic family for the next Games in Los Angeles 2028.”

Pictured at the taster session in Coleraine Leisure Centre is the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan along with Niall Jackman (left) of Ulster Squash. CREDIT ALAN MCCAGUE

Player participants came from across the borough including Limavady, Garvagh, Castlerock, Portrush and Ballymoney and some had quite an interest and history in the game. The youngest player on court was just eight years old.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan warmly welcomed all taking part and easily transferred his sporting skills when trying squash on the court with Squash Ulster repreaentative Niall Jackman.

Niall thanked the Mayor for his support and enthusiasm for this newly acclaimed Olympic sport. The Mayor said the sport offered potential for members of the mental health charity he supports, as it is well evidenced that learning new activities together has physical and emotional health benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers of the taster squash sessions also urged members of the public to provide feedback to the ongoing survey on the Borough’s leisure centres.

“Members of our community especially children, young adults and women will see so much more exposure of squash come Olympics 2028 and will naturally be enquiring about giving it a trial. So it makes sense for councillors and stakeholders to consider existing facilities and increase or repurpose space now in the planning, rather than an becoming an afterthought and missing out.”

To play squash, contact Coleraine Leisure Centre to book a court 02870 347202. Alternatively anyone interested can go to Limavady where players already meet regularly and compete in the North West Squash League.

For more information visit Facebook.com/ Foyle Squash or Limavady Squash or Ulster Squash. Tel/Msg Whatsapp 07764499495. Email Limavadysquash @gmail.com