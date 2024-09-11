The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has hosted a reception for local American football team, the Causeway Giants.

The team recently achieved the title of AFI Division 1 Plate Champions beating off strong competition from Cill Dara Crusaders at the final match held in July this year.

Their home ground for the Causeway Giants is located at Limepark Playing Field in Armoy, and this is only their fourth competitive season playing in the American Football Ireland Division.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, welcomed them saying: “Congratulations on your recent success and on being awarded the title of AFI Division 1 Plate Champions.

“I was delighted to meet with the team members and to hear all about the growing sport of American Football within Ireland. It is a great achievement after only playing in four competitive seasons to take home the win, well done to all involved.”

The Causeway Giants American football team used the opportunity of the Mayoral reception at the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council headquarters, the Cloonavin, to talk about the sport and also brought along their winning trophy.

Daryl Archer, General Manager of the Causeway Giants added: “We are honoured to come along today to meet the Mayor, thank you to Councillor McQuillan for inviting us.

“The team has performed very well this season, and we are proud to have brought home the AFI Division 1 Plate silverware this year.”

For more information about the team including how to become involved and where to watch their matches visit https://www.facebook.com/CausewayGiants/ or email [email protected].