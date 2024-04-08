Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was a rematch of the tight 12-6 win for the Giants two weeks ago, and it proved to be another nail-biter.

The Vipers got off to a shaky start. Their opening drive was shut down in their own territory thanks to a crucial block by Ross McKenzie, forcing a turnover on downs. The Giants capitalised on this early miscue, marching down the field and capping their drive with a touchdown pass from Nate Wilson to Tony McCloskey. However, the Giants' quest for an early cushion was hampered by a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

Despite several promising opportunities, the Giants were unable to extend their lead. A combination of an interception by Dessie Mackey and fumbles recovered by Jordan Webster twice and Robin O'Neill for the Vipers kept the score close. McCloskey added some defensive spark with two sacks on the Vipers' quarterback. The first half ended 6-0 in favour of the Giants.

The Causeway Giants were denied a repeat victory over the Donegal/Derry Vipers on Sunday afternoon. Credit - Andy Cooper (Aspire Media N.I. CIC)

In the third quarter, The Vipers, aided by strong winds, scored a touchdown. A missed extra point kept the score level at 6-6.

The Giants battled back in the fourth, with Chris Montgomery and Chrisy McAlonan leading the charge on the ground. Ultimately, the Giants were unable to find the winning score, and the Vipers were able to kneel out the clock deep in their own territory to secure a draw.