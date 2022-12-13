Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stephen Hoey received his Runner of the Year award

Celebrations at Jog Lisburn Running Club's award night

There were celebrations recently as Jog Lisburn Running Club held its awards night.

By Julie-Ann Spence
7 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 2:38pm

Members were congratulated on their success throughout the year, with awards being presented for Runner of the Year and Most Improved Runners of the Year.

Sam Pinkney was also named as winner of the inaugural Chairs' Prize - an exemplar of the Jog Lisburn Running Club ethos for all his time and support to members.

1. Jog Lisburn Running Club Awards Night

Sharon Ramsden won Most Improved Runner of the Year

Photo: JLRC

Photo Sales

2. Jog Lisburn Running Club Awards Night

Sam Pinkney was the winner of the inaugural Chairs' Prize

Photo: JLRC

Photo Sales

3. Jog Lisburn Running Club Awards Night

Ricky Johnston came second in the Runner of the Year category

Photo: JLRC

Photo Sales

4. Jog Lisburn Running Club Awards Night

Karen Wilton was named Runner of the Year

Photo: JLRC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3