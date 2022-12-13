Celebrations at Jog Lisburn Running Club's award night
There were celebrations recently as Jog Lisburn Running Club held its awards night.
By Julie-Ann Spence
7 hours ago
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 2:38pm
Members were congratulated on their success throughout the year, with awards being presented for Runner of the Year and Most Improved Runners of the Year.
Sam Pinkney was also named as winner of the inaugural Chairs' Prize - an exemplar of the Jog Lisburn Running Club ethos for all his time and support to members.
