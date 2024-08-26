Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The members of Portrush Bowling Club are celebrating after becoming Irish Senior Cup champions on Saturday, August 24.

The final took place at Belmont with Portrush taking on Old Bleach A.

In match one, Portrush (skip E Curran) beat Old Bleach A 22-7; match two saw Portrush (skip B Moffatt) narrowly defeated 20-21. Gary McCloy’s rink took the next match for Portrush 26-12 with the final rink (skip I McClure) coming out 13-23 to Old Bleach.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall result was a resounding 81-63 victory for Portrush.