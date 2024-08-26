Celebrations on the north coast as Portrush bowlers win Irish Senior Cup
The members of Portrush Bowling Club are celebrating after becoming Irish Senior Cup champions on Saturday, August 24.
The final took place at Belmont with Portrush taking on Old Bleach A.
In match one, Portrush (skip E Curran) beat Old Bleach A 22-7; match two saw Portrush (skip B Moffatt) narrowly defeated 20-21. Gary McCloy’s rink took the next match for Portrush 26-12 with the final rink (skip I McClure) coming out 13-23 to Old Bleach.
The overall result was a resounding 81-63 victory for Portrush.