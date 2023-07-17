This week’s changeable weather provided some dramatic skies for Springwell Running Club members taking part in the annual Race to the Carn on July 12 at Carntougher Mountain outside Maghera.

This year saw 156 runners take on the 5k course with its stamina sapping climb to the summit followed by a challenging steep descent along rough trail to the finish. It’s not how every bride would spend the day before her wedding, but Springwell’s Bernadette O’Kane returned to the event as defending champion and produced another impressive run to finish 21st overall and retain her crown as the winning lady.

Springwell RC - 5th Christopher McNickle 23:27, 9th Peter Tees 24:51, 20th Darren Walsh 26:46, 21st Bernadette O’Kane 26:52 (1st lady), 50th George Brien 31:22, 51st James Hughes 31:36, 61st Michael McKeown 32:40, 67th Carolyn Crawford 33:41, 70th Jim Bradley 33:56, 78th Deborah McPhee 34:16, 87th Leisa McKenna 35:15, 114th Jim Breen 39:41, 122nd Andrew Wilmot 42:27

Parkrun

Springwell Running Club's Darren Walsh at the Race to the Carn. Credit David McGaffin

This weekend’s parkrun extravaganza saw 65 ‘Springers’ out and about at eleven venues with six personal bests recorded.

Catherine Pinkerton, who is collecting PBs for fun these days, gathered another at Derry City, as did Jonno Johnson. Gemma Craig claimed hers at Portrush and Alan Steen raised his personal standard at Limavady. In the wilds of Garvagh Forest Aidan Mooney and Julie Corbett both posted their personal bests.

Mervyn Adams ticked off his century at Portrush, and while we know that they aren’t strictly milestones, but they are impressive numbers, Alan Platt completed his double century at Limavady and Bernie Hannigan completed her 350th parkrun at Portrush.

The furthest travelled Springer this weekend was Kay Hack who went all the way to Malaysia for the Presint 18 event. Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen.

Queen of the Carn Bernadette O'Kane. Credit David McGaffin

Rostrevor - Gary KENDALL 23:48; Waterworks - Lorraine ABERNETHY 30:38, Amanda SCOTT 33:16; Derry City - Catherine PINKERTON 21:16 PB, Pauline MULLAN 23:02, Jonno JOHNSON 23:03 PB, Gary MOORE 24:04; Ecos - James HUGHES 22:16, Jim BREEN 27:38, Kenneth BACON 38:34.

Portrush - David O’NEILL 18:39, Andy WHITEFORD 20:24, Paul LAVERTY 23:21, George BRIEN 23:37, Cathy ADAMS 24:30, Mervyn ADAMS 24:32, Reid JACK 25:05, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:36, Heather SPENCE 28:04, Andrew WILMOT 28:47, Andrew WILSON 29:02, Anne JACK 29:53, Alanna MILLAR 30:08, Maria QUINN 30:19, Barry MCBRIDE 30:20, Aisling HYNES 30:32, Bernie HANNIGAN 30:45, Gemma CRAIG 33:00 PB, Caoimhe QUINN 35:05, Rhona LAVERTY 35:53, Fergal MACKLE 37:20, Iris WILSON 37:27, Deborah PURDY 39:07, Caitriona MACKLE 40:54, Emer THOMPSON 45:19.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:07, John BUTCHER 19:00, David SHIELS 20:16, David MCGAFFIN 20:55, Kevin MCLEAN 21:20, Fiona PRUE 22:02, Ryan GRAY 22:12, Alan STEEN 22:49 PB, Adrian FINLAY 23:38, Janet PATRICK 25:08, Sinead GRAHAM 25:40, Leanne QUIGLEY 26:41, Gael BUTCHER 26:47, Darren WALSH 26:48, Alan WHITE 27:29, Alison C DUNCAN 28:10, Alan PLATT 28:22, Peter JACK 29:02, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 29:29, John MCMICHAEL 31:25.