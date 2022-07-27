Charity double header

Racers gear up for charity event at Temple

This weekend (August 5-6) will be no different, only this time, motocross, quadcross and sidecarcross riders will descend upon the Temple to partake in a two day charity event like no other.

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club are set to host the charity event to raise money for the Sam McBride Trust and NI Hospice in memory of the late Michael Williamson.

Friday offers up the opportunity for both Junior and Adult Quad bikes to take to the new track and christen it in style with at least three races each on the Friday evening. Locally renowned racers will have their moment to style it out with such well known riders as the reigning European Quadcross of nations team, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon and Justin Reid of Comber. Moira local Dean Dillon is expected to be on form on the night along with other well known riders such as David Cowan and in the semi-expert class newly crowned champion Josh McKnight from Loughbrickland.

Saturday’s Sidecarcross will be headlined by Lisburn legends Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray, Neil Campbell and Ross Graham. Johnny Wilson and Andrew Rowan from Hillsborough will be contending on the day and local rider Jack Shepherd with passenger Louise Houston will take their place in the line up.

The motocross category hopes to attract well known local racing brothers John and Jason Meara from Loughbrickland who are currently leading the Ulster and Irish Championships. Tommy Merton plus brothers Ryan and Ross Adair from Banbridge all in the Motocross 1 class with David Russell and Niall Creggan in MX2.

With only a few rounds to go in the championship races this two day charity event promises a welcome break from the points process and an opportunity for riders and spectators alike to unite in a fun filled adrenalin fuelled few days of top notch racing with some of the country’s finest contenders involved.

The Sam McBride Charitable Trust having almost completed their task of immortalising the sport of Motorcycle racing, the history of the Temple 100 Road Race and celebration of 100 years of the Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club via the erection of a life size replica of Brian Reid on the Temple Roundabout aim to donate all future proceeds raised to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service in memory of the late Sam McBride.