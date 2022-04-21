Charity event at Hagan’s Croft

Susie’s family, friends and fellow competitors came together to celebrate her life and her love of working hunter, and in doing so raise funds for two charities.

The weekend charity festival saw not only established partnerships of riders and horses, but also new combinations take on a challenging track of beautifully dressed fences. Indeed a few first time working hunter competitors, who in true Susie style came to ‘give it a go’, were suitably rewarded for their positivity. Over both days Susie’s spirit and joie de vivre were evident, with riders and non riders alike enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, home made food, and what Susie loved most – the craic.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported this two day Charity Festival, with special thanks to judges Chloe Thompson and Toni Donnelly, scribes Alistair McDonald, Edel Quinn, Vanne Campbell and Katie Donnelly. Thank you to Raymond Bready for keeping everyone’s’ spirits high through his commentary, and the merry band of helpers on the ground who kept the event running smoothly and made sure everyone was well fed and watered. Thanks also to Anna at Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

This festival was made possible by the following sponsors who made very generous donations, making sure each individual came home with a smile on their face: Alexander Mills, AM and PM Irish Bred Youngstock, Black Horse Photography, Bluegrass Horse Feeds, Carolyne Allen, Clenaghans Restaurant, David McConkey Floral Couture & Wedding Flowers, Denroy, Dunbia Meats, D&G Electrical solutions, Electrac, Equestrian Farm Feeds, Fane Valley, Greenville Electrical, Heavenly Sleep, Jess Equine, Jo Andrews Interiors, Kevin Black Nurseries, McAnerneys Armagh, McKinstry Skip Hire, Mourne Rosettes, Mulholland Plastering, Nutts Corner Tyres & Breakdown Services, Premier Saddlery, Rockvale Equestrian, Rooney Transport, Soaks Bathrooms Belfast, Springmount Farm Free Range Eggs, Stewartstown Ski Group, Stonebridge Horse Feeds, Taylor Solicitors, The Spar, Benburb, The Spoilt Horse Company, The Turley Family, The Van Centre Nutts Corner, Thompson Gold Dust Dairies, Thompson Tyres & Alloys, Tullyherron Farm Feeds, Tullyraine Equine Clinic and Wilfred Patterson Auto Electrical.

1. Brooke Rice, Stanray Luigi Photo Sales

2. Jocelyn Hutchinson, Langweth Miss Saigon Photo Sales

3. Ellie Murphy, Waitwith Dynasty Photo Sales

4. Freddie Clarke, Guinness Photo Sales