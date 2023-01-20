Register
Co Antrim Harriers enjoy Mathieson Cup cross country races

A large contingent from the County Antrim Harriers participated at the Mathieson Cup cross country races in Mallusk at the weekend.

By Russell Keers
2 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:09pm

The gruelling event, staged at the City of Belfast Playing Fields, took place on Sunday, January 15.

Commenting following the event, a spokesperson for the Ballyclare-based club said: “A large harriers team of 12 women and five men toe'd the line to run in a 6km women's race (three laps) and an 8km men's race (four laps).

Perfect weather conditions made the soft slippy mud underfoot slightly more bearable. Everyone ran fantastic times considering the slippy nature of the course.

Twelve women from the club took part.

"A post run picnic of hot dogs and numerous sweet treats was shared amongst harriers who ran and those who came to support. This was truely a fun day out of running and fellowship within the club.”

For more information about upcoming events, check out the County Antrim Harriers website.

Ballyclare