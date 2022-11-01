Co Antrim Harriers take on Dublin Marathon
A group of Co Antrim Harriers participated in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2022 at the weekend.
The six athletes; Darren Craig, Patrick McLain, Claire Oliphant, Louise Smart, Alex McLaughlin and Aaron Anderson, completed the race around Ireland’s capital city on Sunday, October 30.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Perfect conditions and lively crowds spurred both Darren and Patrick to get superb personal bests.
“Meanwhile, Carol Conn took to the streets of Saintfield for the annual Saintfield Striders 10km race. Well done Carol on a fantastic time.”