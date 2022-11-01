Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Co Antrim Harriers take on Dublin Marathon

A group of Co Antrim Harriers participated in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2022 at the weekend.

By Russell Keers
19 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 9:57am

The six athletes; Darren Craig, Patrick McLain, Claire Oliphant, Louise Smart, Alex McLaughlin and Aaron Anderson, completed the race around Ireland’s capital city on Sunday, October 30.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Perfect conditions and lively crowds spurred both Darren and Patrick to get superb personal bests.

Read More
Council to invest £1.25m into Ballyclare multi-facility sports hub

Most Popular

Athletes from the Co Antrim Harriers took on the Dublin Marathon.

“Meanwhile, Carol Conn took to the streets of Saintfield for the annual Saintfield Striders 10km race. Well done Carol on a fantastic time.”

IrelandSaintfield