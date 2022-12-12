Cold weather warnings didn’t stop members of Springwell Running Club from competing this weekend.

York Yuletide Trail Race

Well done to club member Lesley Logan who took on the York Yuletide Trail Race. This event is a two-loop event around the Rawcliffe Country Park covering just under 5.50 miles of trail path.

Advertisement

Lesley had a strong performance achieving First Lady. 13th Lesley Logan 39:11 (1st Lady).

Catherine Moore at Generali Half Marathon Malaga

Advertisement

Lough Fea 5k

Saturday saw members battle the elements as they took on the Lough Fea 5k. This race forms part of the Winter Trail Series hosted by Springwell’s friends at Sperrin Harriers.

Advertisement

With a final course check on the morning, directors gave the green light and five members represented Springwell club. The course was icy under foot making it difficult to go for times. The route is just over one loop of Lough Fea. The club had great success with Peter Tees finishing in 5th place claiming 2nd in his age category.

Jane Talbot secured 1st place in her age category, Deborah McPhee Club Captain got 3rd in her age category and Ashley McPhee came 1stin her age category. Overall, a highly successful day for the club, well done to all. Members look forward to the next race in the series, An Creagan 5 miler on January 7th. 5th Peter Tees 19:15 (2nd M30-39), 33rd Jane Talbot 24:07 (1st F50-59), 49th Deborah McPhee 26:06 (3rd F30-39) , 54th Ashley McPhee 26:47 (1st FU18), 59th Andrew Wilmot 27:48.

Alison Duncan, Ingrid Hamilton and Katrina Adams at the RAF Run Coleraine

Generali Half Marathon Málaga

Advertisement

Starting at 8.30am in Paseo del Parque in front of Malaga City Hall, member Catherine Moore took part in the Generali Half Marathon.

Weather conditions were warm but rainy giving runners a chance to go for times. Catherine has competed a lot recently with many half marathons on her resume, Sunday was a huge success with Catherine producing a personal best of 1:35:59.

Advertisement

Fundraising for RNLI Portrush

Lesley Logan 1st Lady at York Yuletide Trail Race

Well done to member Adrian Finlay who took on a challenge of endurance as he completed the Extreme North Quadrathon Challenge in aid of Portrush RNLI. This consisted of taking on four Half Marathons over four days in Donegal.

Adrian raised a fantastic £1600.

Advertisement

RAF Ben’Elf’elent Run

Sunday saw members support the RAF Benevolent Fund with a locally organised run by Julie Corbett. The event began at the Coleraine Town Hall with runners/walkers heading over the Old Bridge into Christie Park, before a return journey. Costumes were encouraged and lots of prizes were provided by local business.

Advertisement

Adrian Finlay presenting Trevor Abernethy from the RNLI with a cheque for £1600

parkrun results

This week saw 25 members at four different venues with the majority heading to Portrush parkrun to take advantage of a course which caters for most weather conditions.

Bushy - Colin CONNOLLY 27:36, Catherine BYERS 33:18. Amager Fælled - Majella MCATEER 25:04. Vicarstown - Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:21.

Advertisement

Portrush - Chris DENTON 20:52, Alan NEVIN 21:20, David O'NEILL 22:14, Cathy ADAMS 27:40, George BRIEN 28:06, Mervyn THOMPSON 28:48, Sylvia POLLOCK 29:27, Patricia CRAIG 29:35, Alanna MILLAR 30:18, Shaun CARTON 30:26, Alan WHITE 31:03, Andrew WILMOT 32:00, Janet PATRICK 32:57, Roisin WALKER 34:41, Holly NEILL 38:26, Nicola WHITE 39:01, Fergal MACKLE 39:34, Barry MCBRIDE 39:34, Caitriona MACKLE 44:59, Emer THOMPSON 50:38, Kenneth BACON 51:45.

Advertisement