Coleraine husband and wife gym owners win CrossFit championship in England

The owners of a Coleraine gym have won gold at a CrossFit Championship in England.
By Una Culkin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:07 GMT
CrossFit Coleraine owners Stephen Hutton and Eve Felton Hutton won gold at the Raising the Bar Mixed Pairs Championship in Leyland.

The husband and wife duo travelled to England for the Mixed Pairs event which comprised three workouts using barbells, gymnastic movements and cardio events and a final.

Posting on social media, Eve Felton Hutton said: “Raising the Bar - Masters 2023, what a blast! We went into the final sitting second, 2 points behind. We adopted a risky strategy that could make or break it but the gamble paid off. We came first in the final putting us first overall with the most 1st place finishes.

"In a field of 13 teams it was tough but came away with four first places, a 2nd place and a 3rd place. Thanks for all the support from home.”

