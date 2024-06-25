Coleraine judo club celebrates medals haul at NI Schools Championships
A Coleraine judo club is celebrating after its team members brought home a HUGE haul of medals from a NI-wide competition.
A team from Kyokan Judo at Score Football in Coleraine competed in the Northern Ireland Schools’ Judo Championships last weekend.
There were gold medal places for Molly Dunn, Rose McGonigle, Alexandria Wan, Charlotte Kasparian, Ebony McCahon, Sofia Richardson, Brandon Richardson, Dylan McLester, Leo McLester and Alex Gibb.
Other successful medallists were Matthew Gibb (silver), Maximus McLester (bronze), Korrin Booth (bronze), Lewis Laverty (bronze) and Rio Armour (bronze).