Lewis Dougherty, a member of Potters Pool Hall on Long Commons Coleraine, was snapped up by County Tyrone to play in The All Ireland Championships in Killarney recently.
There he and his two team mates, Harry McMenamin and Owenie McMenamin, claimed the All Ireland Champions title.
This year already Lewis has travelled to Malta to play in the European Blackball Championships where he and his two team mates Harry McMenamin and Gerard Heaney reached semi-final stage.
Lewis then travelled to Bridlington and reached the final in the Nations Cup, unfortunately losing out to a strong England team.
A team spokesperson said: “We want to congratulate him on this amazing achievement. It’s great to see a local young man do well, also to give recognition to the owner and other pool players in Potters, Long Commons, Coleraine for always supporting the young people of the community to achieve and do well.”