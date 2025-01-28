Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine’s golden girl Hannah Scott has confirmed that she’s ‘going for gold’ again!

The rower who won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024 is now turning her attention to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Sport NI, the former Bann Rowing Club champion said: "The plan is to go for LA but take one day at a time, one step forward at a time.

"I'm very process driven, so I don't like to think too far ahead but I'm excited by the prospect. I'm in my 20s and I thought I could still do another Games when I'm in my 20s and if I didn't, I feel like I would regret not doing that."

Coleraine's golden girl Hannah Scott. CREDIT PRESS EYE

25-year-old Hannah, who was feted with an official homecoming parade in Coleraine in August 2024, has been taking a break from rowing but returned to training this month, and said: “I don't think I quite understood the immensity of winning an Olympic gold and what it meant.

"When I was out in Paris, I obviously had my friends and family, and all of my support there, and that was so special to me but then coming back home again, I did not expect the support and reception that I got, and that's the bit that took me a bit by surprise.

"For all this time, it's been my dream and my goal and I've been working towards it myself with my family around me and my friends. Then to feel like the whole of Northern Ireland come up and basically say well done afterwards, it was huge and really special."