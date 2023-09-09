Coleraine rower Hannah Scott celebrated gold medal delight at the World Rowing Championships as ‘a dream come true’.

The 24-year-old helped Great Britain to top spot in the women’s quadruple sculls on Saturday alongside Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw.

The finals victory arrived in Serbia over the Netherlands by 0.67 seconds and marked her first gold triumph at senior level.

A delighted Scott told BBC Sport NI “I can't believe it”.

Great Britain's Hannah Scott. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for British Rowing)

“If someone had told me...oh my God,” said Scott in the BBC Sport NI post-race interview. “I couldn't even think about it before the race, to be honest.

"But to be coming off it now and saying 'I'm a World champion'...oh my word.

"If someone had told me that at the age of 12.

"Honestly, I'm beside myself and it will take a while for this to actually settle in.

"A little girl from Coleraine...standing here now.

"It's a dream come true in a way.

"To walk away with a gold medal...it's my first gold at seniors.

"To have all the stars aligned...and have it happen today.

"It's perfect and I just have to take a moment for this.

"I just can't believe what we've done and I need to watch the race back actually.”

Scott took time out from her personal celebrations to highlight the role of her hometown’s rich rowing history towards helping achieve the landmark medal triumph.

"Growing up, (Olympic Games medallists) Richard (and) Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell all came from Bann Rowing Club where I'm from in Coleraine.

"Watching them growing up I was always like 'if they can do it, why can't I?

"They definitely inspired me.

"Having Rich now on our coaching team...it's so nice to have people from Northern Ireland around me.

"There's something in the water...I have to say that people who came before me definitely have brought me here today as well."

Other competitors from Northern Ireland finished with bronze honours on the opening finals day.

Nathan Timoney (Queen’s University) and Ross Corrigan (Portora) came home third for Ireland in the men’s pairs showdown behind winners Switzerland and runners-up Great Britain.

Rebecca Shorten (Belfast) featured in Great Britain’s women’s four on the way to bronze – with Netherlands first followed by Romania.

Also on Saturday, Queen’s University’s Konan Pazzaia – alongside Ronan Byrne, Andrew Sheehan and Brian Colsh – led Ireland to a win in the men’s quadruple sculls C final.

The Sunday final schedule featured Portora’s Philip Doyle as part of the men’s double sculls main event for Ireland alongside Daire Lynch on the way to bronze behind winners Netherlands and Croatia with silver.