Bann Rowing Club’s Hannah Scott has been announced as a member of the Team GB Olympic squad heading to Paris to compete in July.

Hannah will compete in the women’s quadruple sculls. She is joined by first time Olympians, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry.

The official Team GB Rowing page said: “Following in the footsteps of Olympic medallists Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, Hannah began rowing at Bann Rowing Club, one of the oldest and most successful rowing clubs in the whole of Ireland.

Hannah’s journey took her to Princeton University, where she not only excelled academically but also continued rowing at the highest level, becoming two-time Ivy League Champion in the Varsity Eight, as well as captain of Princeton Women’s crew.“She also became a two-time silver medallist at U23 World Championships. Her final years at university were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which opened up an opportunity for Hannah to return to the UK and earn a spot on the British Rowing Team at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Coleraine's Hannah Scott (second right) has been selected to represent Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Credit Team GB

"In 2023, Hannah became World Champion in the women’s quad.

"Her favourite quote, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” epitomises her relentless work ethic and serves as a mantra that she takes out on the water with her everyday.”

Bann Rowing Club posted: “Congratulations to Hannah Scott with the official confirmation that she will be representing Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Women's Quad. We are 110% sure that she will do the country, team, and club proud.”