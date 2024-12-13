Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club's Charlotte becomes British Champion

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST

A young Coleraine judo player has become a British Champion at a tournament in Coventry.

Charlotte Kasparian became British Champion as a Pre Cadet in her category at the British Judo Championships in Coventry on December 7.

A member of Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club, Charlotte was joined by Sofia Richardson who secured a Bronze medal while teammate Ebony McCahon was defeated for the bronze medal match and earned a respectable fifth place.

Matthew Gibb was defeated in the earlier rounds in an extremely tough competition.

