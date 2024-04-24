Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Glenavon player and manager was in goals for Donacloney Reserves in their 5-3 win against Lisburn Youth Reserves in Dromore on Saturday.

Terry told the Chronicle: "I played with Donacloney for my 70th birthday and said at the time I'd be back for my 80th, so they made it happen."

He enjoyed the experience, adding: "It was nice to get a win, but I'd have liked a clean sheet!"

HE'S A KEEPER...Terry Nicholson with Donacloney Reserves manager Matthew Holmes (left) and assistant manager Ryan Graham. Picture: Donacloney FC.

The Donacloney Reserves player/manager, Matthew Holmes, said: "Terry played for us 10 years ago, in a 5-5 draw against Dungannon Rovers Reserves and he saved a penalty.

"He played his part again last weekend. Saturday afternoons are about three points and Terry made it clear he just didn't want to turn up - he was there for a win."

A nice touch from Matthew was substituting the octogenarian, appropriately, in the 80th minute.

"At the time of the substitution, he got quite a round of applause from both teams and all the spectators - his moment in the spotlight as he walked off the pitch," Matthew added.

It was a fourth win on the bounce for the Reserves, who had a 7-0 victory the previous week as they finish the season with a flourish.

As for Terry, there's no stopping him! He's still going strong with the Northern Ireland Veterans team and is heading to Manchester next month for the World Veterans five-a-side tournament.

So what's his secret?

"I've kept fit all my life and never let myself go and luckily I've never had any major injuries.

"Whenever you get to a certain age, a lot of people are inclined to sit down and just accept old age. I think that's one of the worst things you could do. You have to keep moving, keep fit if you want a healthy retirement."

Retirement? Not quite. Magheralin man Terry is "semi-retired" and now lives in Castlerock on the north coast.

As well as playing football, he still does some occasional work in his old trade as an electrician.

The man who started his Irish League career with Portadown 63 years ago in 1961 is planning the next decade and is especially looking forward to a fixture in 2034…

He says: "I've pencilled in another game with Donacloney - for my 90th birthday!"

Terry made a name for himself as a player in the 1960s and 1970s, playing in goal for Crusaders.

He helped the Crues to a shock victory over Linfield in the 1968 Irish Cup final.

He also managed the Lurgan Blues, where he will be remembered as one of the club’s most successful managers, famously ending their long wait for a trophy when they lifted the Budweiser Cup in 1989 with a 6-1 victory over Linfield.