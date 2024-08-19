Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on ahead of this year's Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon, with a record number of entrants from 30 countries set to take on the scenic course on August 25.

Nine men have clocked in under 60 minutes and the top four globally ranked women are all confirmed to compete, with no fewer than 11 women running under the 1:07 barrier.

The 2024 Condor Executive Antrim Coast Half Marathon starts at 9.30am on Sunday on Larne’s Coast Road.

We take a look at some of the headline entrants from both the women’s and men’s races.

Jo Pavey will be pacing the sub-2-hour group in the mass race. (Pic: NI World).

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia)

With personal bests of 29:14 for 10 km, 1:03:51 for the half marathon and 2:17:23 for the marathon, Yehualaw, the former World Record holder from 2022 over 10 km, is the fastest in the race. The 2022 London Marathon winner and two-time (and current) UK and Ireland All Comers Record holder is unbeaten in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, having won

twice in 2021 and in 2022 (setting an unratified World Record in 2021).

Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya)

The former World Record holder over the half marathon is the fastest in the world this year over the distance.

A former winner of both the New York and London Marathons, Joyciline aims to improve on her third place at the 2024 London Marathon.

With personal bests of 29:43 for 10 km, 1:04:29 for the half marathon and 2:16:24 for the marathon, the Kenyan star is looking to enhance her world lead on her debut on the super-fast Antrim Coast course.

Sutume Assefa (Ethiopia)

The second-fastest in the world this year will also make her debut at this year’s race. Sutume, having won the Houston Half Marathon and Tokyo Marathon in 2024, set

personal bests of 1:04:37 over the half marathon and 2:15:55 in the marathon. She comes to the race in sparkling form.

Senbere Teferi (Ethiopia)

The third-fastest in the world in 2024, Senbere will also debut on the Antrim Coast this year. A former silver medallist in the World 5000m and World Cross-Country Championships, she is the current World Record holder over the 5km road race. She has previously won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon and finished second in the Barcelona Half Marathon earlier

this year.

In the men’s race, the following runners stand out:

Hillary Chekwony (Kenya)

Starting as the fastest man in the race with an impressive 58:53 over the half-marathon distance, achieved in Valencia in 2023. Winner of the Venlo Half Marathon in

2023, Hillary comes into this year’s Antrim Coast event with an equally impressive 27:34 for 10 km.

Nibret Melak (Ethiopia)

Returning for a second year, having finished third in 59:47 at the 2023 Antrim Coast Half Marathon. The Kenyan is a two-time winner of the All African 10,000m and finished seventh at the World Half Marathon Championships in Riga in 2023. Nibret aims to improve on his 59:06 personal best at this year’s event.

Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia)

Running on the Antrim Coast for the first time, Dawit is among the favourites. The two-time Olympian enters the race with one of the fastest marathon times ever, 2:03:48, which he set in Valencia at the end of 2023.

Mohamed Esa (Ethiopia)

Also debuting on the Antrim Coast in 2024, Mohamed has personal bests of 59:32 over the half marathon and 2:05:05 over the marathon. A former winner of the Lisbon Half Marathon, Mohamed is among the favourites, having finished second in this year’s Boston Marathon and second in the 2023 Tokyo Marathon.

Five-time Olympian, World Bronze medallist and former European champion, Jo Pavey, will be pacing the sub-2-hour group in the mass race for the fourth year in a row.

Judge Craig Mitchell of the Skid Row Marathon movie has travelled from Los Angeles with some of the Skid Row Marathon team to participate in this year’s event and inspire many of the thousands of mass runners taking part on the day.

Road closures will be active from 8a.m. All spectators are advised to arrive early.

Organisers are expecting large numbers of spectators and advise the following zones for watching this year’s race.

Start and town (Along the Glenarm Road beginning at the Town Park exit, Main Street – live entertainment, Curran Road, spectators will not be able to view from the Coast Road from the start area to the Black Arch).

Drains Bay – 10 km point (Drains Bay car park - live entertainment, Carnfunnock Country Park).

Ballygally Village – the turn (car park area – live entertainment – accessed via Croft Road/Cairncastle Road).

Finish Area (The Promenade – live entertainment - accessed via Tower Road, Chaine Memorial Road – live entertainment, Sandy Bay - live entertainment, bar and food vendors).

The race will also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer or Red Button, live from 9.15am.

A spokesperson for the organisers stated: “The Antrim Coast Half Marathon is one of the fastest and flattest routes throughout the entire UK and Ireland making it perfect for PBs or first timers, while offering the best of town and coastal running.

"The half marathon route is essentially flat with a downhill at 1,300 metres to go, sweeping off the Coast Road onto Larne Promenade. This takes runners to the Chaine Memorial Road finish.

"Enjoy the Antrim Coast Half Marathon experience with friends or family, we kick off the mass race with a variety of local entertainers, guaranteed to get runners ready for the start line.”