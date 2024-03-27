Connor named on Irish squad for Italy

BANBRIDGE’S Connor Magee has been named in the Ireland U-18 squad for the Six Nations Men’s U18 Festival, being held in Parma, Italy, from tomorrow (Good Friday) until April 7.
By Sports Writer
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Connor was a key player in the Banbridge Academy side that reached the quarter-finals of this year’s Schools’ Cup, where they were defeated by eventual winners RBAI.

Ireland’s opening game in the festival is against France on Saturday, hosts Italy provide the opposition on April 3 and on April 7 Ireland play Portugal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Connor will be hoping to fill the No 2 shirt in that opening game against what is sure to be a strong French side.

​Bann’s Connor Magee has been named in the Ireland U-18 squad.​Bann’s Connor Magee has been named in the Ireland U-18 squad.
​Bann’s Connor Magee has been named in the Ireland U-18 squad.

All matches will be live streamed by Six Nations and will be available on IrishRugby.ie and YouTube.

IRFU talent manager Wayne Mitchell said: “The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to get a taste of what it’s like to play at an elite level.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing how the squad goes.”

Related topics:ItalySchoolsIreland