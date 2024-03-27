Connor named on Irish squad for Italy
Connor was a key player in the Banbridge Academy side that reached the quarter-finals of this year’s Schools’ Cup, where they were defeated by eventual winners RBAI.
Ireland’s opening game in the festival is against France on Saturday, hosts Italy provide the opposition on April 3 and on April 7 Ireland play Portugal.
Connor will be hoping to fill the No 2 shirt in that opening game against what is sure to be a strong French side.
All matches will be live streamed by Six Nations and will be available on IrishRugby.ie and YouTube.
IRFU talent manager Wayne Mitchell said: “The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to get a taste of what it’s like to play at an elite level.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing how the squad goes.”