Conor McGregor sponsored fighter joins Carrick stable

Willo Hayden (20), an unbeaten prospect with a record of 4-0 from Crumlin in Dublin joins Anthony Cacace (British super-featherweight champion) and young prospect Ruadhan Farrell from Belfast at the West Street gym.

Lead trainer Iain Mahood stated: “I am both delighted and excited to be adding Willo to the stable. He was undoubtedly one of the finest amateur talents in Irish boxing and I have been watching him in the pro game for over a year now since he made his debut on the night Anto Cacace defended his British title.

“I am looking forward to him showcasing his ability and the developments we will be making to a wider audience on BT Sports. Now it’s all about the right fights at the right time and I know boxing fans will enjoy watching his development and progression towards title contention with his fan friendly style.

“Both Cacace and Hayden are now managed by Simon Legg in England and both are under Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotional stable.

“Hayden is sponsored and has the backing of UFC Star Conor Mcgregor and played his part as McGregor’s sparring partner in previous camps.”

Hayden stated: “I’m excited about the future. I feel I have learnt so much already and I’m buzzing with the new move as it’s something me and my dad have spoken about for a while.

“I definitely feel this is where I need to be and just can’t wait to get back in there now and show my development so far in October hopefully.”

Meanwhile, what has been an unsteady year for stable mate Anto Cacace now seems to have come unstuck as it was announced that he will take on Michael Magnesi for the IBO World super-featherweight title at Manchester’s AO Arena on September 24.