Cookstown pair hope for their international debut

The Antrim Forum will be the venue for the tournament, a men’s and woman’s triple-header against Scotland on December 28 and 29.

Cookstown’s Mark Crooks and Jack Haycock have been called up to the squad and will both be keen to make their mark.

It is also the return of International hockey to the venue. The last time Antrim hosted an international game was the meeting of Ireland and Pakistan in 1991 for the opening of the outdoor sand-based pitch.

In recent times it has become the home of indoor hockey in Ulster, hosting the province’s ever expanding series of youth tournaments. The venue also hosted the 2019 National Indoor Championships.

Ulster Hockey development officer and Antrim HC member Johnny McMeekin said of the series: “A lot of hard work around the development of the indoor game has taken place over the last number of years and this event is another step in the right direction.

“We look forward to an exciting series between Ireland and Scotland.”