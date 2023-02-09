World number 3 snooker player, Mark Allen, has been recognised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council with a special reception.

The Antrim man has recently enjoyed some of the best form of his career, winning the 2022 Cazoo UK Championship at the Barbican in York, the 2023 Duelbits World Grand Prix in Cheltenham as well as successfully defending the 2022 BetVictor Northern Ireland Open in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

A special reception to recognise ‘The Pistol’s’ recent achievements was hosted by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross at Antrim Civic Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting at the event, the First Citizen said: “I am thrilled with Mark’s recent form, which has seen him winning the UK Championship and World Grand Prix in style and retaining his Northern Ireland Open title before a home crowd in Belfast.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross with Mark Allen, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth, Cllr Paul Dunlop and Cllr Roisin Lynch.

“Mark is a great ambassador for the sport and Antrim; and is also a role model for those coming up through the ranks. He is very deserving of his recent success and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Mark added: “I would like to thank the council for hosting this event and for their continued support. I am proud to call Antrim my home and I would like to pay tribute to the local fans who are on the journey with me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement