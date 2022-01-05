County Antrim Harriers start 2022 with Race Over the Glens

First up was John Holmes who took part in the inaugural Titanic 10k Road Race on Boxing Day.

Then two days later in bright, dry conditions, John plus four more fearless and costumed club members (Kerry Knipe, Louise Holmes, Suzanne Dickey and Chris Dickey) travelled to Co Down to “enjoy” the hills (1361ft of them!) at this years‘ Castlewellan Christmas Cracker pairs race.

All running terrains were covered across the 8.5-mile course from road to trail to grass and cow pats!

Sean Pagel taking part in the Race Over The Glens

Saturday, January 1 saw the welcome return of the Race Over The Glens - a tough and challenging race, with an uphill finish.

Twelve hardy Harriers tackled the six-mile trail course (with 900ft ascent) through Glenariff.

Special mention to Sean Pagel who was first Harrier home in a very impressive time; to Wendy Forsythe on her event debut which she tackled in her usual determined style; and to John Holmes for lacing-up yet again.

Everyone ran well and enjoyed the day, and greatly appreciated the support of club member Suzanne Dickey at the “killer hill”.

County Antrim Harriers member Irene Downey taking part in the Race Over The Glens.

Well done Sean Pagel, Chris Dickey, Patrick McLain, Glenn Smart, Claire Oliphant, Louise Smart, Suzanne Kennedy, John Holmes, Stuart Gowans, Irene Downey, Margaret Beattie and Wendy Forsythe.

The club would also like to extend their thanks to Ballymena Runners for a well-organised event and support around the route not forgetting the excellent piper.

Elsewhere, David Hamill, celebrated his ParkRun century at the Portrush event with club members and friends.

John Holmes during the Race Over The Glens event.