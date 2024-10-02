Craigmore ABC enjoy success in boxing bonanza in Huddersfield, England

Team photo of Craigmore ABC's very diverse team at Huddersfield Gladiators Gym in Yorkshire, l-r: Armandas, Owen, coach Simon, brothers Theo and Otis, Peter, Kasper and Lokin.

​Less than two years ago, Craigmore Boxing Club opened its premises in Abbey Yard, Newry and since then the club has enjoyed huge success in the ring with multiple champions crowned and friendships formed in a warm and safe environment.

​Simon Bannister, Neil Cunningham and Sean Murtagh have poured their heart and soul into the multi-cultural club that prides itself on its diversity, with kids from near and far signed up and enjoying the huge benefits the sport provides.

On Thursday September 19, 30 young boxers and 10 coaches from Craigmore ABC joined groups from John McCoy Memorial ABC, Warrenpoint and Culloville ABC and took the ferry to England for a weekend of boxing. The travel was organised by Stephen Trainor who organised buses and accommodation for the group.

The group travelled to Huddersfield's Gladiators Boxing Club in Yorkshire to compete in and exhibition tournament and enjoyed plenty of excellent performances and results.

Craigmore ABC and John McCoy Memorial ABC Warrenpoint leaving for Huddersfield from the Fiveways, Newry.

“We had a great result,” said Simon.

“One of our boxers, Kasper Kozubal is the Louth and Armagh Down Champion and at his match-up he beat the Yorkshire Champion which is a fantastic result for him and a good result for the gym.”

While Craigmore had an absolute blast on the trip it wasn't without drama, before they arrived home on Sunday morning. When they boarded the ferry home in Holyhead they realised they had a puncture.

“It was an absolute disaster. It was dramatic from start to finish” laughed Simon as he described the scene. Still, they all got back to Fiveways in one piece.

“It was fantastic. There were no injuries, the boys' behaviour was absolutely outstanding and the results and performances were outstanding as well, It was a very successful trip."

Sean was also delighted with the weekend saying: “The memories created and experience gained by our boxers throughout this trip and from competing and training with these top level athletes will help their future development both as boxers and as young adults.”